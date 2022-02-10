-$0.61 EPS Expected for Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.61) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Fusion Fuel Green’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fusion Fuel Green will report full-year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.33) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fusion Fuel Green.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fusion Fuel Green from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

NASDAQ HTOO traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $6.12. 5,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,127. Fusion Fuel Green has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $21.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fusion Fuel Green by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 1,290.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. now owns 545,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after acquiring an additional 505,800 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 201,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 25,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 43.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fusion Fuel Green Company Profile

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

