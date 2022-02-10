$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) will announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.68. Fifth Third Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $4.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FITB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.46.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $49.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,784,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,239,662. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $31.85 and a twelve month high of $50.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

In other news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $3,330,877.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $119,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

