$0.78 EPS Expected for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to post $0.78 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.64. Freeport-McMoRan posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $4.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $5.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on FCX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.65.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 115.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,853,192 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $515,709,000 after purchasing an additional 8,496,718 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 343.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,126,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $296,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069,500 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at $238,160,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at $206,632,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 380.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,451,284 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $227,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCX traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $43.80. 2,162,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,716,936. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week low of $29.44 and a 52-week high of $46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

