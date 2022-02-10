-$0.98 EPS Expected for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) to post earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.75). Spirit Airlines posted earnings per share of ($2.48) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $1.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $4.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.23. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $987.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 98.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAVE. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.82.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAVE. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 3.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 5.3% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 6.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 71.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 0.7% during the third quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 110,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAVE traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.97. The stock had a trading volume of 170,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,369,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.53. Spirit Airlines has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $40.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.89.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

