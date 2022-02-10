$1.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.57. Flagstar Bancorp posted earnings per share of $3.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full year earnings of $5.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 22.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE FBC traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,340. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1-year low of $40.69 and a 1-year high of $56.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.41%.

In other news, EVP James Ciroli acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.80 per share, for a total transaction of $91,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,201 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 15.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 41.4% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 2.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,075 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

