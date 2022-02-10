100,100 Shares in Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Bought by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 100,100 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HLTH. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health during the third quarter valued at $65,532,000. Jabodon PT Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health during the third quarter valued at $59,289,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health during the third quarter valued at $36,906,000. Foresite Capital Management V LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health during the third quarter valued at $13,792,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nobilis Health in the third quarter worth about $13,107,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,184. Nobilis Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $22.55.

Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $223.68 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Nobilis Health Corp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

HLTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nobilis Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

About Nobilis Health

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

