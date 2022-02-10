10,749 Shares in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Acquired by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il purchased a new position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Snap by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 69,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 19,347 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Snap by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 171,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,671,000 after acquiring an additional 23,157 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,692,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Snap by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after acquiring an additional 11,193 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SNAP shares. Bank of America raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Snap from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Snap from $82.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Snap from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Snap from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.17.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 48,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $2,642,567.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $223,563.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,216,625 shares of company stock worth $48,608,852 in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $40.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.32 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.77.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.32. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

