$110.88 Million in Sales Expected for Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) to report $110.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Denny’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $107.04 million and the highest is $115.85 million. Denny’s reported sales of $80.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full-year sales of $401.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $397.57 million to $406.39 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $446.25 million, with estimates ranging from $439.30 million to $451.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Denny’s.

DENN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on Denny’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.13 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Denny’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,064,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,774,000 after buying an additional 20,964 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,800,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,143,000 after buying an additional 79,575 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s in the fourth quarter worth about $106,008,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 69.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,870,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,590,000 after buying an additional 1,996,160 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Denny’s by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,257,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,718,000 after purchasing an additional 33,888 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denny’s stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.63. The company had a trading volume of 11,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,618. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.55. Denny’s has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $20.02.

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

