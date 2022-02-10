1,104 Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Bought by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 3,500.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in CME Group by 53.1% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 96.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 164.0% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total transaction of $1,020,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $249.51 on Thursday. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.69 and a 12-month high of $256.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.10%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CME. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.18.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

