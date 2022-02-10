112,927 Shares in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Bought by Westchester Capital Management LLC

Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 112,927 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,734,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 566,001 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,924,000 after purchasing an additional 18,121 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $5,876,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 17.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,561 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,446 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $105,567,000 after buying an additional 180,077 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 46.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 158,683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after buying an additional 50,120 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, EVP James Ciroli purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.80 per share, for a total transaction of $91,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FBC traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,340. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.79. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.69 and a fifty-two week high of $56.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 22.27%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.41%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.