1,349,670 Shares in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Purchased by Towle & Co.

Towle & Co. bought a new position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,349,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,234,000. Hawaiian makes up approximately 3.7% of Towle & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Hawaiian by 625.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Hawaiian by 11.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

NASDAQ:HA traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.30. The stock had a trading volume of 28,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,496. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.97 and a one year high of $31.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.77 and a 200 day moving average of $19.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.32. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 62.17% and a negative net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.71) earnings per share. Hawaiian’s revenue was up 230.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen upgraded Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.71.

In other Hawaiian news, Director Donald J. Carty sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $356,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.