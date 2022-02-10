$181.91 Million in Sales Expected for Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) will announce sales of $181.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kaman’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $181.00 million to $182.81 million. Kaman posted sales of $185.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kaman will report full-year sales of $715.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $714.90 million to $716.65 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $754.32 million, with estimates ranging from $750.70 million to $757.93 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kaman.

Get Kaman alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of Kaman stock opened at $41.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 372.94 and a beta of 1.30. Kaman has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $58.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 727.34%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAMN. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kaman by 53,531.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 898,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,043,000 after purchasing an additional 896,654 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its holdings in Kaman by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,537,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,504,000 after buying an additional 266,130 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Kaman by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,251,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,320,000 after acquiring an additional 213,780 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Kaman by 2,879.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 136,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Kaman by 363.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 90,900 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kaman

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kaman (KAMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.