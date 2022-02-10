19,660 Shares in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT) Bought by Athanor Capital LP

Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000. Athanor Capital LP owned approximately 0.07% of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at about $198,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III by 2.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 58,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter valued at about $731,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III by 4.5% during the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 85,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

FVT stock opened at $9.77 on Thursday. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

