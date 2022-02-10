1irstcoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $13,306.00 (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. In the last week, 1irstcoin has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $5.71 million and approximately $13,306.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1irstcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000325 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 1irstcoin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002503 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000431 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000497 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,775,121 coins. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.