$2.02 EPS Expected for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.04. Sempra Energy reported earnings per share of $1.90 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full year earnings of $8.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $8.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $8.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sempra Energy.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SRE. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.57.

SRE stock opened at $137.75 on Thursday. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $114.66 and a 52-week high of $144.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.88%.

In other news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 7.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

