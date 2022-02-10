209,453 Shares in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Purchased by Potrero Capital Research LLC

Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 209,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,892,000. LiveRamp makes up about 2.3% of Potrero Capital Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,214,000 after buying an additional 7,770 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 2,008.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 375,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,575,000 after buying an additional 357,330 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

RAMP opened at $44.43 on Thursday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $74.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -87.12 and a beta of 1.16.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LiveRamp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

