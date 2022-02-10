21,852 Shares in Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 21,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Viracta Therapeutics by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 41.28% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Ivor Royston sold 15,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $76,315.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 39,867 shares of company stock worth $191,817 in the last three months. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Research analysts expect that Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have issued reports on VIRX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viracta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.
Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile
Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Viracta Therapeutics (VIRX)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks That Could Outperform
- Bullish Technical Events Suggest Gains For These 3 Small Caps
- The Long Case for Buying Hasbro Stock May Lie in the Metaverse
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX).
Receive News & Ratings for Viracta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viracta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.