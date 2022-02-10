21,852 Shares in Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 21,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Viracta Therapeutics by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 41.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ivor Royston sold 15,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $76,315.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 39,867 shares of company stock worth $191,817 in the last three months. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VIRX opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.78 and a current ratio of 15.78. Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $24.80.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Research analysts expect that Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VIRX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viracta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

