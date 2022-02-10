2,200,000 Shares in Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) Bought by Luxor Capital Group LP

Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,498,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at $66,000. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wheels Up Experience alerts:

Shares of Wheels Up Experience stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.73. 89,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,342,108. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average is $6.05. Wheels Up Experience Inc has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $301.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.18 million. Research analysts forecast that Wheels Up Experience Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David J. Adelman bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of research firms recently commented on UP. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.90 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Wheels Up Experience from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barrington Research cut Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.84.

Wheels Up Experience Profile

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.