$224.52 Million in Sales Expected for Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) will announce $224.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $220.41 million to $228.47 million. Precision Drilling posted sales of $154.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full year sales of $773.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $766.77 million to $780.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $997.17 million, with estimates ranging from $945.63 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Precision Drilling.

Several research analysts have commented on PDS shares. TD Securities upgraded Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James upgraded Precision Drilling from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded Precision Drilling from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. downgraded Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.91.

PDS traded up $1.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.02. 1,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,581. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 2.99. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of $19.65 and a 1 year high of $50.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Precision Drilling by 88.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new position in Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 1,144.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

