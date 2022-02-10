225,000 Shares in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Bought by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.24% of Farmer Bros. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Farmer Bros. by 227.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Farmer Bros. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its position in Farmer Bros. by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of FARM stock opened at $6.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.50. Farmer Bros. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.08.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.04). Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a negative return on equity of 31.05%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO D Deverl Maserang II bought 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $100,098.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ruben E. Inofuentes bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 50,600 shares of company stock worth $321,528 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Farmer Bros.

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored teas; coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers; culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces; and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

