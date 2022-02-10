$24.43 Million in Sales Expected for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) will report $24.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.26 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.20 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital posted sales of $22.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will report full year sales of $88.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $82.30 million to $92.34 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $112.80 million, with estimates ranging from $89.10 million to $137.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

Several research analysts have commented on HASI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

HASI stock opened at $43.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.91. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a one year low of $34.66 and a one year high of $65.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 22.80 and a quick ratio of 22.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 10,466 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 10,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 754,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,096,000 after buying an additional 32,771 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

