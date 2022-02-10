298,900 Shares in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 298,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,941,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in CareDx by 62,172.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,442,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,526 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in CareDx by 196.5% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,032,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,421,000 after purchasing an additional 684,171 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in CareDx by 996.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 544,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,802,000 after purchasing an additional 494,554 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CareDx by 263.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,809,000 after purchasing an additional 362,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in CareDx by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 637,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,350,000 after purchasing an additional 327,699 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Ankur Dhingra bought 5,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.34 per share, for a total transaction of $211,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total value of $416,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,980. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

Shares of CDNA opened at $45.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.23 and a 200-day moving average of $57.24. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -130.34 and a beta of 0.65. CareDx, Inc has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $96.88.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

