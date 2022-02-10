2local Hits 24 Hour Volume of $112,771.00 (2LC)

2local (CURRENCY:2LC) traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. One 2local coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 2local has a market capitalization of $158,713.39 and $112,771.00 worth of 2local was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 2local has traded down 25.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00048410 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,193.65 or 0.07051180 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,189.28 or 0.99772330 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00049891 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00052670 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006112 BTC.

About 2local

2local’s total supply is 13,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,658,181,765 coins. 2local’s official Twitter account is @2local1

According to CryptoCompare, “2local is a loyalty platform with the goal to achieve a sustainable world with prosperity for all. The cashback system supports sustainable and local-to-local working businesses. This cashback is generated from the profit from Yield Farms and Staking Pools.2local doesn’t profit from its users but create value with its users.The 2local platform has or will get the following features:Loyalty Platform Sustainability and Local-to-LocalDecentralized Exchange (swap)Staking and Yield FarmingMarketplace in-app with connected companies.Payment app with exchange options.Debit card.Decentralized multi-currency wallet.Cashback system for locally or sustainable working companies.”

Buying and Selling 2local

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2local directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 2local should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 2local using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

