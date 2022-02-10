2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Now Covered by SVB Leerink

Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 133.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TSVT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 2seventy bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. started coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 2seventy bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

2seventy bio stock opened at $16.27 on Thursday. 2seventy bio has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $64.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.37.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($2.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.12) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $19.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.83 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 2seventy bio will post -13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 2seventy bio news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 1,452 shares of 2seventy bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $34,717.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Nicola Heffron sold 1,636 shares of 2seventy bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $26,192.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,978 shares of company stock worth $175,698.

About 2seventy bio

2seventy bio Inc is a cell and gene therapy company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. 2seventy bio Inc is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

