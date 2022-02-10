2U Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:TWOU)

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 17,306 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,165% compared to the typical volume of 764 call options.

In related news, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $103,243.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWOU. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of 2U by 950.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 48,464 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in 2U during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,681,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in 2U by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in 2U during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in 2U by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 460,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,189,000 after purchasing an additional 80,413 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU traded down $8.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,271,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,432. 2U has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $713.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.91.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.43. 2U had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that 2U will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TWOU. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of 2U from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair cut shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of 2U from $50.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 2U currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.55.

About 2U

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

