$3.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to post earnings per share of $3.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.39 and the lowest is $3.28. Essex Property Trust reported earnings of $3.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full year earnings of $13.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.61 to $14.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $15.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.41 to $15.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ESS shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $356.76.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $328.59 on Monday. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $254.63 and a one year high of $359.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.54. The firm has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 111.32%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, CAO John Farias sold 1,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total value of $563,847.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $854,643.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,389,721 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 86.9% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,059,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,834,000 after purchasing an additional 492,450 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,535,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,769,943,000 after purchasing an additional 450,710 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,216,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 29,901.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 204,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 203,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 459,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,920,000 after purchasing an additional 169,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

