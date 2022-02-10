-$3.93 EPS Expected for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) will announce earnings of ($3.93) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eighteen analysts have made estimates for United Airlines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($5.61) and the highest estimate coming in at ($3.22). United Airlines posted earnings of ($7.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.40) to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $9.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover United Airlines.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.51. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 87.27%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($7.00) earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue was up 140.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,213,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,463,000 after acquiring an additional 232,752 shares in the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lifted its stake in United Airlines by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 643,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in United Airlines by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,145,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $530,531,000 after acquiring an additional 291,542 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. 58.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UAL stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $49.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 994,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,990,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.01 and its 200-day moving average is $46.08. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $38.79 and a fifty-two week high of $63.70. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.48.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

