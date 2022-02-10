31,784 Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Bought by Natixis

Natixis bought a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 31,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WM. Raymond James lifted their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Erste Group downgraded Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

WM opened at $146.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $61.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

