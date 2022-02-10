$325.00 Million in Sales Expected for MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) will post sales of $325.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $324.01 million and the highest is $326.00 million. MoneyGram International posted sales of $323.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MoneyGram International.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MGI shares. TheStreet raised MoneyGram International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.31.

In related news, CRO Grant A. Lines acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Peggy Vaughan acquired 44,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $300,896.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MoneyGram International by 10.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,698,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,698,000 after buying an additional 548,369 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MoneyGram International by 14.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,351,000 after buying an additional 436,397 shares during the last quarter. Arctis Global LLC purchased a new stake in MoneyGram International in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,115,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in MoneyGram International by 88.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,888,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,114,000 after buying an additional 1,358,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MoneyGram International by 511.1% in the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,055,000 after buying an additional 2,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGI traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.70. 108,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,790,893. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.98. The stock has a market cap of $797.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.98 and a beta of 1.41. MoneyGram International has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.36.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

