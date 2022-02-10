32,881 Shares in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Purchased by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 32,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Oscar Health during the third quarter worth about $568,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oscar Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,904,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 211.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 170,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 115,700 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oscar Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $625,000. Finally, Prosight Management LP boosted its position in Oscar Health by 242.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 188,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after buying an additional 133,400 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSCR opened at $6.54 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.65. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $37.00.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $443.98 million during the quarter. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 59.62% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. On average, analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OSCR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $21.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.42.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

