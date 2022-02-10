$35.71 Million in Sales Expected for Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) will announce $35.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $38.20 million and the lowest is $33.40 million. Aspen Aerogels reported sales of $23.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full-year sales of $125.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $123.50 million to $128.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $154.49 million, with estimates ranging from $150.00 million to $160.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aspen Aerogels.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASPN. Cowen increased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. lifted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.10.

Shares of ASPN opened at $28.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.68 million, a P/E ratio of -31.30 and a beta of 1.72. Aspen Aerogels has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $65.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.57 and a 200-day moving average of $45.43.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, VP Kelley Conte sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,120,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 840.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

