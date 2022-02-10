3,594 Shares in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America cut Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

LNT stock opened at $59.12 on Thursday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $45.99 and a 1-year high of $62.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.62 and its 200-day moving average is $58.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.4275 dividend. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.59%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

