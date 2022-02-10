3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 5.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,592 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 38.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,356 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,028 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,275 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on 3D Systems in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3D Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

NYSE DDD opened at $19.06 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.33. 3D Systems Co. has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $56.50. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.21.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $156.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.51 million. 3D Systems had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 48.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $90,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $143,057.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,189 shares of company stock valued at $636,769. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

