425,998 Shares in Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO) Bought by TIG Advisors LLC

TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 425,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Hippo during the 3rd quarter worth $21,252,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in Hippo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,808,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hippo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Hippo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,340,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hippo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.
In other Hippo news, President Richard Mccathron purchased 27,000 shares of Hippo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Assaf Wand purchased 40,650 shares of Hippo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $150,405.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 73,650 shares of company stock valued at $273,975 in the last ninety days.
Shares of HIPO opened at $2.05 on Thursday. Hippo Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $15.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.54.
Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.30 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Hippo Holdings Inc will post -20.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hippo Profile
Hippo Holdings Inc offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas.
