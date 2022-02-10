425,998 Shares in Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO) Bought by TIG Advisors LLC

TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 425,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Hippo during the 3rd quarter worth $21,252,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in Hippo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,808,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hippo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Hippo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,340,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hippo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Hippo alerts:

In other Hippo news, President Richard Mccathron purchased 27,000 shares of Hippo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Assaf Wand purchased 40,650 shares of Hippo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $150,405.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 73,650 shares of company stock valued at $273,975 in the last ninety days.

HIPO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hippo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Hippo in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.60 price target on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on Hippo in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hippo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.90.

Shares of HIPO opened at $2.05 on Thursday. Hippo Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $15.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.54.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.30 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Hippo Holdings Inc will post -20.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hippo Profile

Hippo Holdings Inc offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Hippo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hippo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.