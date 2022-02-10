$434.53 Million in Sales Expected for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) will announce $434.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for RingCentral’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $430.10 million to $441.00 million. RingCentral posted sales of $334.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.95. The business had revenue of $414.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.42 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS.

RNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of RingCentral from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $390.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.95.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $762,687.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total value of $27,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,125,238. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in RingCentral by 44.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,973,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $863,936,000 after buying an additional 918,512 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,224,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in RingCentral by 60.9% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,197,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,983,000 after buying an additional 453,242 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in RingCentral by 1,677.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 409,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,041,000 after buying an additional 386,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,259,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,917,000 after purchasing an additional 376,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RNG traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.28. 977,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,819. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.01 and a beta of 0.68. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $154.72 and a twelve month high of $449.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

