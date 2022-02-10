490 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Purchased by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 490 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $82,904,000. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $3,412,000. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.8% in the third quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,422,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 450.8% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 125,287 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $97,097,000 after purchasing an additional 102,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 61.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 113 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $941.56.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $932.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,001.07 and a 200 day moving average of $906.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $539.49 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.41, for a total value of $1,558,851.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.57, for a total transaction of $23,089,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,265,404 shares of company stock worth $3,305,230,075. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

