$491.39 Million in Sales Expected for Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) will report $491.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Baozun’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $489.72 million and the highest estimate coming in at $493.06 million. Baozun reported sales of $512.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Baozun will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Baozun.

Get Baozun alerts:

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.56). Baozun had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $294.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.81 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $13.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $951.51 million, a P/E ratio of 438.33, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.65. Baozun has a 52-week low of $10.93 and a 52-week high of $57.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BZUN. Linden Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Baozun by 121.5% in the third quarter. Linden Advisors LP now owns 1,158,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,312,000 after buying an additional 635,581 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Baozun by 213.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 925,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after buying an additional 630,169 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Baozun by 2,199.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 607,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,451,000 after buying an additional 581,532 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 49.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,411,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,025,000 after acquiring an additional 469,775 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Baozun by 68.2% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 999,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,516,000 after acquiring an additional 405,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baozun (BZUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.