$63.08 Million in Sales Expected for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) will announce $63.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $75.00 million and the lowest is $56.44 million. Chatham Lodging Trust posted sales of $29.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 113.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full-year sales of $208.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $203.07 million to $218.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $296.46 million, with estimates ranging from $281.59 million to $326.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chatham Lodging Trust.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CLDT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Shares of CLDT stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $14.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.77 and a beta of 1.91.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher bought 10,000 shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $125,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLDT. Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 207.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 66,368.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 12,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.