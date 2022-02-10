683 Capital Management LLC Has $22.77 Million Stock Holdings in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 711,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428,839 shares during the period. uniQure makes up approximately 0.9% of 683 Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. 683 Capital Management LLC owned 1.54% of uniQure worth $22,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QURE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 241.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,944 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 553,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,824,000 after purchasing an additional 328,395 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 289.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 350,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 260,620 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 2,374.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,134,000 after purchasing an additional 243,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in uniQure by 180.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,502,000 after acquiring an additional 191,095 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert Gut sold 2,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $42,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total value of $190,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,157 shares of company stock worth $722,636. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ QURE traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.72. 14,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,136. The company has a market cap of $818.91 million, a PE ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. uniQure has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $39.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a current ratio of 14.16.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on uniQure in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James cut uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, uniQure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

