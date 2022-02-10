683 Capital Management LLC Purchases 200,000 Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,816,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DHT were worth $11,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of DHT by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 28,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DHT by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,272 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of DHT by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 14,323 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of DHT by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 82,336 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in DHT by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,886 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.25% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DHT traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.62. The stock had a trading volume of 46,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,998. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.73. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $7.19. The firm has a market cap of $959.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.50 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.46.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is -400.00%.
Several brokerages recently commented on DHT. TheStreet downgraded DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.02.
DHT Company Profile
DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
