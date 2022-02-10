$842.45 Million in Sales Expected for Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) will report sales of $842.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $787.16 million to $875.00 million. Franchise Group reported sales of $496.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full-year sales of $3.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.39 billion to $4.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Franchise Group.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FRG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Aegis upped their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRG. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Franchise Group by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Franchise Group by 7,203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Franchise Group by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 44.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRG stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.58. The company had a trading volume of 316,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,373. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.06 and its 200 day moving average is $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Franchise Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.23 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Franchise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 49.80%.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

