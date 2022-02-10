A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.94 EPS

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.94, MarketWatch Earnings reports. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 55.69% and a net margin of 2.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share.

Shares of AMRK traded up $2.00 on Thursday, reaching $76.00. The stock had a trading volume of 603 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,593. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.75 million, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.74 and a 200 day moving average of $60.58. A-Mark Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $26.24 and a twelve month high of $80.93.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital increased their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $330,007.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $323,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,307 shares of company stock worth $1,213,056. Insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRK. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 173,096.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 45,005 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the third quarter worth $758,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 28.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.47% of the company’s stock.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.