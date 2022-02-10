Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 219.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the third quarter valued at $44,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 153.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total transaction of $359,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David M. Weber sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total value of $90,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,162 shares of company stock worth $7,813,104 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABMD. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abiomed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $344.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $315.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $317.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.77. Abiomed, Inc. has a one year low of $261.27 and a one year high of $379.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.36.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.18. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

