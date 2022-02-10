Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) General Counsel Sarah Korman Buys 4,250 Shares

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) General Counsel Sarah Korman purchased 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $33,830.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ABSI traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.99. 20,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,546,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.94 and a quick ratio of 9.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.23. Absci Corp has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $31.53.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 million. Absci had a negative net margin of 1,332.67% and a negative return on equity of 258.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Absci Corp will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABSI. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Absci from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Absci from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Absci during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Absci during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Absci during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Absci during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Absci in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

Absci Company Profile

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

