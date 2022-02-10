Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) Receives $26.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.40.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Absci from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Absci from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Shares of ABSI opened at $8.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a current ratio of 9.94. Absci has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $31.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.23.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.15). Absci had a negative net margin of 1,332.67% and a negative return on equity of 258.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 million. Analysts expect that Absci will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sean Mcclain purchased 7,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $49,512.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABSI. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Absci during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Absci during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Absci during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Absci during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Absci in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 38.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

