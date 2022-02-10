Absolute Software (TSE:ABST) Price Target Cut to C$14.00

Absolute Software (TSE:ABST) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$18.50 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.23% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities raised shares of Absolute Software to a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE:ABST opened at C$12.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.84. The firm has a market cap of C$605.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.83. Absolute Software has a twelve month low of C$9.16 and a twelve month high of C$25.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,598.81.

Absolute is a leader in Endpoint Resilience solutions and the industry’s only undeletable defense platform embedded in over a half-billion devices. Enabling a permanent digital tether between the endpoint and the enterprise who distributed it, Absolute provides IT and Security organizations with complete connectivity, visibility, and control, whether a device is on or off the corporate network, and empowers them with Self-Healing Endpoint®️ security to ensure mission-critical apps remain healthy and deliver intended value.

