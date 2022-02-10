Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Price Target Cut to $32.00

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 28.77% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of ATGE traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.85. 10,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,861. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.68. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -347.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.02. Adtalem Global Education has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $42.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $371.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.27 million. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

