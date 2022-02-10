Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 21,020 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 240,747 shares.The stock last traded at $86.87 and had previously closed at $85.67.

The electronics maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.42. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

AEIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Benchmark began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.1% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 75.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 10.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

About Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.