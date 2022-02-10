Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 9,611 Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 269.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,611 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 6.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 6.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 61,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 92,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 441,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 9,425 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:ATI opened at $23.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -72.30 and a beta of 1.51. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $25.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.56.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegheny Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ATI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Cowen upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegheny Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.38.

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

