Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,943 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 22,969 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Reynald Baribault purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Craig N. Adams purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.55 per share, for a total transaction of $71,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,230 shares of company stock worth $264,226 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MTDR shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $43.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 4.09. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $48.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

